GARDINER — In celebration of Earth Day, volunteers from Upstream will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, on Gardiner’s Bridge Street bridge. They plan to clean-up the stream to celebrate the return of migratory alewives and their potential for restoration.

The family friendly event is free. For more information, contact Tina Wood, Upstream, at 582-0213 or [email protected].

