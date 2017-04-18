Windsor Elementary School students demonstrated their public speaking skills on April 12 in a speech contest held at the school, sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America.

This year’s topic was “What Makes a Hero.” The winners were Damon Wilson, first place; Andrea Richardson, second place; Tyler Ormande, third place; and Kaylah Kronillis, alternate.

Windsor Elementary School's public speaking winners from left are Damon Wilson, Andrea Richardson, Tyler Ormande and Kaylah Kronillis. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The top three winners received a plaque, a gold award pin, and their names will be engraved on the school’s speech contest plaque. They also will move onto the District Level Contest set for April 25 in Windsor.

