Windsor Elementary School students demonstrated their public speaking skills on April 12 in a speech contest held at the school, sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America.
This year’s topic was “What Makes a Hero.” The winners were Damon Wilson, first place; Andrea Richardson, second place; Tyler Ormande, third place; and Kaylah Kronillis, alternate.
The top three winners received a plaque, a gold award pin, and their names will be engraved on the school’s speech contest plaque. They also will move onto the District Level Contest set for April 25 in Windsor.
