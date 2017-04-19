HINCKLEY — The Guild of Natural Science Illustrators will conduct a drawing event for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at L.C. Bates Museum, U.S. Route 201.

The museum has 32 habitat dioramas, galleries of birds, mammals, marine life, insects, reptiles and minerals, as well as hands-on educational exhibits. Also on the grounds of the museum is a forest arboretum with three miles of nature trails.

Participants are asked to bring a sketchbook, drawing/painting materials, and those who wish, examples of their artwork to share. In addition to sketching, Guild members will answer questions about science illustration, materials and methods.

The guild is a nonprofit organization founded to provide opportunities to meet, share ideas, and spread the knowledge of visual science techniques. To learn more about the guild, visit www.gnsi.org.

For more information, contact the museum at 238-4250 or [email protected].

