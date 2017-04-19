FARMINGTON — Lewiston’s SeniorsPlus recently announced the launch of a new dining site in the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle St., according to a SeniorsPlus release.

Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays (except holidays) starting April 24 for a suggested donation of $3.

“SeniorsPlus continues to work to increase its presence in Franklin County and, likewise, increase the opportunities for older adults and adults with disabilities to connect socially,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus, in the release.

For more information, contact Holly Zielinski, director of Community Services, at [email protected] or 513-3714, or Sarah Cecil at [email protected] or 795-4010.

