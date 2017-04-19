Former President George H. W. Bush remains in the hospital in Houston under observation, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Bush is still working to regain his strength at Houston Methodist Hospital after a bout with mild pneumonia, according to a release sent Wednesday.

“Mr. Bush had a good night’s rest and his spirits are high,” the release sent by spokesman Jim McGrath said.

The 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough, McGrath said in a brief statement Tuesday. He said doctors diagnosed a mild case of pneumonia that has been treated and resolved.

Bush will not be discharged Wednesday.

“He is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush who has been constantly by his side,” the release said.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, spent 16 days in the hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January.

He was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck. He was also hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

