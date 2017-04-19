A DIY dessert you can serve straight from cold storage gets my vote every time, as it comes in so handy for company and an occasional personal reward.

Pomegranate and Valencia orange juices are frozen separately here, in layers, and when you scrape through to serve the granita, the effect is light and pretty.

The mixture is plenty tart and just a bit sweet, so a layer of coconut milk makes all the difference.

This recipe earns extra points because there’s no cooking, barely any prep work – and it clocks in at a mere 90 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving.

Tip: Valencia orange juice has rich color and tastes sweeter than regular orange juice. Look for it in the produce department refrigerated juice case.

SUNRISE GRANITA

6 to 8 servings

You’ll need a 6-by-7-inch freezer-safe casserole or lidded storage container, with sides at least 2 inches tall.

21/4 cups 100-percent pomegranate juice

2/3 cup full-fat coconut milk (from a can, shaken well), preferably Aroy-D brand

11/2 cups fresh Valencia orange juice (see tip)

2 blood oranges, peeled (no pith) and cut into 1/4-inch slices

Whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

Turbinado sugar, for garnish

Pour the pomegranate juice into the casserole or lidded container. Cover and place on a flat surface in the freezer; freeze for 1 to 2 hours, until firm to the touch. Remove from the freezer and uncover; pour the coconut milk evenly over the frozen layer of pomegranate juice. Cover and freeze on a flat surface for 30 minutes to 1 hour, until firm.

Remove from the freezer and uncover; pour the orange juice over the coconut milk layer. Add the blood orange slices, arranging them as you like (they will float). Cover and freeze on a flat surface for 2 hours, or until set.

When ready to serve, use a large, sturdy fork to scrape the frozen block into granita ice crystals, making sure to dig into all 3 layers. Use a spoon to scoop them into individual cups or glasses. While you’re adding spoonfuls, feel free to add dollops of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Sprinkle each serving with a bit of turbinado sugar. Serve right away.

Share