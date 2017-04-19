UNITY — Tom Aversa will guide a short bird walk at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Rines Wetland and Wildlife Preserve. This preserve is an important piece of Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s 1,500-acre wildlife corridor.

Aversa is the co-author of several bird guides and an adjunct instructor at Unity College.

Those interested should meet on the south side of Route 139, 2.5 miles west of Unity near the SRLT kiosk. Bring binoculars and waterproof footwear. All ages welcome, but please leave pets at home. The walk is sponsored by Sebasticook Regional Land Trust.

For more information or to register, email Doug Wescott at [email protected] or call 948-3766.

