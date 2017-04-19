RICHMOND — No one was reported injured Wednesday afternoon in a house fire at 28 Hurley Drive, just off Langdon Road in Richmond.

Area fire departments from more than a half dozen communities in Kennebec, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties, including those of Litchfield and Monmouth, were sent to fight the blaze, which was called in just before 4 p.m.

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a house fire at 28 Hurley Drive, just off Langdon Road in Richmond. Staff photo by Jessica Lowell

Heavy smoke was reported in the area and fire was showing from the roof line of the two-story house and the garage. Initial reports indicated no one was home at the time of the fire.

The home is owned by Brian and Clarissa Hurley, who returned to the scene. Two cats reportedly escaped the blaze and were safe.

Sgt. Ken Grimes, an investigator with the Office of State Fire Marshal, was at the fire Wednesday but said the investigation would have to wait until Thursday because firefighters still were battling the blaze.

Richmond town records show Hurley Drive has three residences on it — one house and two mobile homes, one of which is occupied by Claudia Hurley, the mother of Brian Hurley.

