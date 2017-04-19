AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on Leighton Road charging him with operating while license suspended or revoked.

11:59 a.m., at least one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of a traffic accident on Brooks Street.

2:12 p.m., a Raven Road caller reported theft.

6:45 p.m., one person was charged following a report of shoplifting from a Civic Center Drive caller.

Wednesday at 2:24 a.m., a caller from New England Road reported a disturbance.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 3:04 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a Water Street caller reported that a person was mentally disturbed.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 9:56 a.m., a High Street caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.

4:40 p.m., a caller from Route 133 reported a person was missing. Police Chief Ryan Frost said the person was found shortly afterward, and it proved to be a misunderstanding.

5:47 p.m., a caller from Maranacook Road reported a suspicious person/circumstance.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 12:43 a.m., Mack D. Wolfe, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street on a warrant from Penobscot County.

