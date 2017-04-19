Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Benton, welcomed the Waterville Senior High School hockey team to the State House March 30 to recognize them with a Legislative Sentiment honoring their second consecutive Class B State Championship.
“Not many teams can say they have won a state championship,” said Cyrway, in the Senate Republican Office release. “Even fewer can say they have won back to back state championships. I am very proud of this group of student-athletes.”
Members of the team include players Andrew Roderigue, Brock Jolicoeur, Zach Menoudarakos, Justin Wentworth, Matt Jolicoeur, Jackson Aldrich, Zach Smith, Michael Bolduc, Cooper Hart, John Evans, Anthony Pinnette, Cody Pellerin, Hunter Brown, Cam Vicnaire, Tyler Dunn, Chase Wheeler and Nathan Pinnette; assistant coach Troy Martin and head coach Dennis Martin.
