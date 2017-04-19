GARDINER — Brooke Somes had two hits, including a double, as Gardiner defeated Leavitt 5-0 in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B softball opener for both teams Wednesday.

Haley Brann and Logan Granholm each added a pair of singles for Gardiner (1-0). Jillian Bisson scattered seven hits and surrendered only one walk in the circle.

Bailey Derocher had two hits for Leavitt (0-1).

BASEBALL

Messalonskee 4, Mt. Ararat 0: Three different Messalonskee pitchers held Mt. Ararat to just a single infield hit in the KVAC A opener for both teams.

Dylan Cunningham, Tyler Lewis and Dylan Brown each had two hits for Messalonskee (1-0), while Jake Perry added a single and a run scored. Josh Joy threw five innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win on the mound.

Sam Alexander had the lone hit for Mt. Ararat (0-1).

LEAVITT 3, GARDINER 2: Nate Ouellette walked to lead off the seventh, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Drake Goupil to lead the Hornets to the season-opening win in Gardiner.

Nick Angello, Lucas Perry and Josh Chouinard each had a single for Leavitt (1-0). Tim Albert earned the win in relief of Brian Hewitt.

Logan Porter had two singles and an RBI for Gardiner (0-1) while Garrett Lunt, Devon Maschino and Cole Lawrence each also had a single. Hunter Chasse took the loss.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 4, MARANACOOK 2: The Phoenix managed just four hits, but that was enough to take the KVAC B win in Jay.

Devon Pomerow had a pair of singles for Spruce Mountain (1-0). Nick Bowie, Chris Florek and Aric Belanger each had two hits for Maranacook (0-1).

Nate Goodine earned the win.

Share