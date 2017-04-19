The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it busted one of the largest meth labs it has ever encountered in a raid Wednesday on a home in the Aroostook County town of Madawaska where two young children lived.

MDEA agents and Madawaska police arrested Carl Thibeault, 36, and his wife, Casie Thibeault, 34, on Tuesday afternoon, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Thibeaults were charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated operation of a meth lab and endangering the welfare of a child. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services responded and placed the two children in a safe location.

A team of drug agents went to the home on Main Street Wednesday wearing protective suits and breathing apparatus.

Drug agents said they seized a “considerable amount of materials used to make the drug,” a large quantity of meth, and more than 80 containers that were used to make the highly addictive drug.

They were assisted by the local fire department, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

