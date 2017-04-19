IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 7:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Boothby Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 9:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 23.

11:45 a.m., harassing or obscene calls were reported on Johnson Flat Road.

3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 5:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

5:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Newhall Street.

8:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Fairwood Drive.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.

9:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

12:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Jones Street.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:40 a.m., vandalism was reported on South Street.

9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairbanks Road.

2:03 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Holley Road.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Croswell Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Hill Drive.

5:44 p.m., a scam was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oxen Drive.

1:35 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Sibley Pond Road.

4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.

7:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:20 p.m., debris was reported on Water Street.

3:10 p.m., a scam was reported on Fairview Avenue.

9 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.

10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

7:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., a road hazard was reported at Halifax and Hallowell streets.

1:27 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the elementary school.

3:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Bassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., Jody S. Smith, 47, of Pleasant Ridge, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

11:51 p.m., Dominic Conlogue, 18, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., Bobbie Jo Dawes, 45, of Jay, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft.

10:05 a.m., Jaymie L. Logan, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on probation hold.

11:10 p.m., Dominick A. Adams, 19, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.

11:10 p.m., Matthew Ural Adams, Jr., 21, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11:18 p.m., Brett M. Staples, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:12 p.m., Ronald J. Burwood, 42, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 24, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

11:08 a.m., Anthony Eric Davis, 41, of Randolph, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for a probation revocation.

12:53 p.m., Kayley L. Orcutt, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

5:39 p.m., Michael W. Wozniak, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for failure to appear.

8:59 p.m., Jimmie Emerson, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:59 p.m., Charles Franklin Santana, 29, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of assault, assaulting an officer, criminal mischief and threatening, and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:42 a.m., Jared Smith, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, as well as a warrant.

6:38 p.m., Michael Donald Giggey, 25, of Albion, was arrested on two warrants.

