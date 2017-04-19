IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 7:31 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Boothby Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 9:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 23.
11:45 a.m., harassing or obscene calls were reported on Johnson Flat Road.
3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 5:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.
5:31 p.m., a scam was reported on Newhall Street.
8:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Fairwood Drive.
8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Farms Road.
9:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Weston Avenue.
12:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Jones Street.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:40 a.m., vandalism was reported on South Street.
9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairbanks Road.
2:03 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.
4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Holley Road.
8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Croswell Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Kingfield Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 5:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Hill Drive.
5:44 p.m., a scam was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oxen Drive.
1:35 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 4:48 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Sibley Pond Road.
4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.
6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.
7:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:20 p.m., debris was reported on Water Street.
3:10 p.m., a scam was reported on Fairview Avenue.
9 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 9:07 a.m., trespassing was reported on Village Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ticonic Street.
10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
1:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:11 p.m., theft was reported on Ticonic Street.
7:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., a road hazard was reported at Halifax and Hallowell streets.
1:27 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the elementary school.
3:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Bassett Road.
ARRESTS
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., Jody S. Smith, 47, of Pleasant Ridge, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
11:51 p.m., Dominic Conlogue, 18, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., Bobbie Jo Dawes, 45, of Jay, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft.
10:05 a.m., Jaymie L. Logan, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on probation hold.
11:10 p.m., Dominick A. Adams, 19, of Livermore, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant.
11:10 p.m., Matthew Ural Adams, Jr., 21, of Livermore, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
11:18 p.m., Brett M. Staples, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:12 p.m., Ronald J. Burwood, 42, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:38 a.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 24, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
11:08 a.m., Anthony Eric Davis, 41, of Randolph, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for a probation revocation.
12:53 p.m., Kayley L. Orcutt, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
5:39 p.m., Michael W. Wozniak, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines and one for failure to appear.
8:59 p.m., Jimmie Emerson, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:59 p.m., Charles Franklin Santana, 29, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of assault, assaulting an officer, criminal mischief and threatening, and refusing to submit to arrest.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:42 a.m., Jared Smith, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license, as well as a warrant.
6:38 p.m., Michael Donald Giggey, 25, of Albion, was arrested on two warrants.
