NEWPORT — Junior Britney Bubar struck out eight in a complete-game two-hitter, leading Nokomis Area High School to a 7-0 win over Maine Central Institute in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B softball season opener on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Hanna Meservey provided plenty of offense to back Bubar, driving in four runs on two hits for the Warriors (1-0). Sophomore Alyssa Ellis added three hits, three runs scored and two stolen bases in the win.

April McAlpine had both of the hits for MCI (0-1), including a double.

LEWISTON 6, LAWRENCE 1: Lexi Poulin hit a two-run home run as the Blue Devils took the KVAC A win in Lewiston.

Danielle Cyr and Emily Mousseau each had two hits for Lewiston (1-0). Lawrence (0-1) had 10 hits, but could only push across one run. Lilly Herrin, Gretta Knowlton, Hunter Mercier, and Lauren Lambert each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

WINSLOW 16, WATERVILLE 4: Sarah Guimond hit three triples and a double to lead an explosive Black Raiders offense in a KVAC B victory at Waterville.

Guimond also scored four runs for Winslow (1-0), while Bailey Robbins had two doubles, two singles and four RBI and Ashley Lachance had a double, two singles and two runs. Broghan Gagnon struck out eight in seven innings for the win.

Madison Clowes had three singles and an RBI for Waterville (0-1).

BASEBALL

MESSALONSKEE 4, MT. ARARAT 0: Three different Messalonskee pitchers held Mt. Ararat to just a single infield hit in the KVAC A opener for both teams.

Dylan Cunningham, Tyler Lewis and Dylan Brown each had two hits for Messalonskee (1-0), while Jake Perry added a single and a run scored. Josh Joy threw five innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win on the mound.

Sam Alexander had the lone hit for Mt. Ararat (0-1).

NOKOMIS 13, MCI 0, 5 innings: Zach Hartsgrove hit a pair of triples and drove in four runs lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in Newport.

Brock Graves had three hits for Nokomis (1-0) and drove in a pair of runs. Josh Smestad added three hits, including a double, for Nokomis. Josh Perry earned the win, allowing two hits while striking out nine.

Pedro Matos and Seth Bussell each had a base hit for MCI (0-1).

LAWRENCE 7, LEWISTON 3: Kobe Nadeau and Jacob Bickford each had a pair of hits and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs take the season-opening KVAC A win in Lewiston.

Trailing 3-1, Lawrence (1-0) scored three runs in the sixth inning and added three more in the seventh. Brandon Hill had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, while Braden Ballard earned the win, throwing a complete game five hitter.

Jack Leblond doubled for Lewiston (0-1).

BELFAST 5, MOUNT VIEW 1: Garrett Hamlin had three hits, including a double, as the Lions took the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Grey Dinsmore tossed a complete-game two-hitter to earn the win on the mound for Belfast (1-0).

Joe Danna took the loss for Mount View (0-1), after holding the Lions to only two runs over the first six innings.

LISBON 2, BRIDGEWAY 1: Tyler Halls and Ryley Austin each drove in a run in the third inning to lift the Greyhounds (1-0) to the MVC victory in Lisbon Falls.

Lucas Francis got the win for Lisbon, allowing two hits and striking out four in four scoreless innings. Halls pitched the final three innings to get the save.

Ryan Emery struck out eight in six innings of work for the Bandits (0-1), allowing five hits. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate for Bridgeway.

