The Monmouth Community Players will present Rodger and Hammerstein’s premiere musical collaboration “Oklahoma!” at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 23 and 30.

This production is directed by Josie French, of Lewiston, musically directed by John Neal, of Greene, and choreographed by Melissa Guimond, of Auburn. Cindy Dunham, of Winthrop is the musicals producer.

Set in the Oklahoma Territory around 1900 just before Oklahoma becomes a state, “Oklahoma!” centers around the love triangle between the farm girl Laurey Williams (Sarah Flagg, of Westbrook), the cowboy Curly McLain (Joshua Oakes, of Lewiston), and the farm hand Jud Fry (John Lipovsky, of Monmouth).

A second comic love triangle is added to the mix with Ado Annie Carnes (Megan Record, of Monmouth), her betrothed, Will Parker (Danny Gay, of Westbrook), and a traveling peddler, Ali Hakim (Ray Fletcher, of Monmouth). Throw in a headstrong Matriarch, Aunt Eller Murphy (Jeanne Fletcher, of Monmouth), a gun-toting Father, Andrew Carnes (Henry Quintal, of Augusta), and a rich snobby local gal, Gertie Cummings (Karen Lipovsky, of Monmouth), and you know you are in for a good time.

Tickets cost $14 for general admission or $12 for students and seniors.

For more information, visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call 800-838-3006.

