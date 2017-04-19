WATERVILLE — A free family festival is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Educare Central Maine, 56 Drummond Ave.

The event will feature music, storytelling, activities for children and food from Fat Cat’s Cafe. Gift bags will be given to children when they leave.

The Maine Association of the Education of Young Children asks the state to come together for children during the Week of the Young Child, April 24-28. As part of the national Week of the Young Child celebrated across the country, Maine is honoring young children and all those who make a difference in children’s lives, according to a news release from the organization.

“All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and Maine has a great opportunity to do our part to help young children,” said Tara Williams, executive director of MaineAEYC, in the release. “Week of the Young Child is a time for Maine to celebrate our educators and recognize the importance of the policies that bring early childhood education to young children.”

For more information, contact Williams at [email protected] or 202-657-2861.

Share