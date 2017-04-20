GARDINER — The Open Book Players will hold auditions for its children’s show, “Once Upon A Time …,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Johnson Hall in Gardiner.

This program will feature several fairy tales, parts are available for children 7 to 14 years old who are fluent readers.

Performance dates are May 20-21.

For more information, contact Lucy Rioux, artistic director of Open Book Players, at 441-3210 or [email protected].

