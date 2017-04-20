HALLOWELL — Maine State Historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr., of Hallowell, will present an illustrated lecture about Victorian Hallowell: The Photographs of Augustus F. Morse at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Hallowell City Hall Auditorium, 1 Winthrop St.

From the 1860s to the 1880s, Morse recorded life in Hallowell through photographs and stereo views which he sold in his studio at Water and Union streets, now the site of Slate’s Bakery.

A Augustus F. Morse photograph of the Statue of Faith for the Plymouth Rock Monument. Carved at the Hallowell Granite Company in 1876-77. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Shettleworth will talk about Morse’s photographs and discuss his work as both a landscape and a portrait photographer. His pictures include Water Street, churches, homes, the 1870 flood, the granite industry, and residents such as Dr. John Hubbard.

The free event is sponsored by Row House Inc., Hallowell’s historic preservation organization since 1969.

For more information, contact Carolyn Manson at [email protected] or 458-7496.

