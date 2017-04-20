David Kim concert, forte pianist, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Emery Community Arts Center on the campus of the University of Maine Farmington.

For this recital, Kim will be joined by violinist Lauren Basney. He will perform on a copy of a mid 19th-century Viennese instrument made by Rodney Regier of Freeport.

David Kim, left, and Lauren Basney will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Emery Community Arts Center. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Their program will include “Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op 22” by Clara Schumann, “Violin Sonata” in F major by Felix Mendelssohn, and works by Robert Schumann.

The modern piano is not constructed in exactly the same way as the instruments of the 19th century. This is an unusual opportunity to hear a piano forte built to the same specifications as an instrument that might have been played by Schumann or Mendelssohn. Kim and Basney will answer questions about their instruments after the recital.

Admission is $12 at the door. There is no charge for those 18 or under and UMF students with ID.

For more information, call 645-3846 or visit www.artsinstitute.org.

