CHINA — The administrators of Erskine Academy will host an informational session for those interested in hosting an international student in their home for the 2017-18 school year. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the Erskine Academy library.

The program needs host families from the Erskine Academy service area of China, Vassalboro, Windsor, Augusta, Whitefield and Palermo. Attendees can learn more about the international student program, the host family experience, monthly compensation, and how to become a home stay placement for next school year.

For more information, email Assistant Headmaster John Clark at [email protected].

