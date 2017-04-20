Franklin Community Health Network employees recently participated in a team-building snowman contest to collect cash and nonperishable food donations to support a greater community outreach program chosen by the winning team.
Eighteen departments participated, with Franklin Health Intown Medicine coming out on top by collecting 348 items.
A total of 1,591 items were collected. The winning department decided to split the proceeds between Western Maine Homeless Outreach and the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard in Jay.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form