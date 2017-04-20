Franklin Community Health Network employees recently participated in a team-building snowman contest to collect cash and nonperishable food donations to support a greater community outreach program chosen by the winning team.

Eighteen departments participated, with Franklin Health Intown Medicine coming out on top by collecting 348 items.

Franklin Health Intown Medicine staff members, from left, Misty Schoff, Debbie Seeley, Angela Stone, Emily Boivin and Jessica Wuori recently won a snowman contest. The team collect cash and nonperishable food items for the contest. The team chose Western Maine Homeless Outreach and the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard to receive the donations. Contributed photo

A total of 1,591 items were collected. The winning department decided to split the proceeds between Western Maine Homeless Outreach and the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard in Jay.

