The second annual Gardiner Music Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

In observance of Record Store Day, Niche Inc., a music store on Water Street in Gardiner, will host the event in which local musicians will play in one-hour blocks inside local businesses along Water Street. It is a busking event, so people are encouraged to tip.

Also planned is a drum circle in the park and face painting for the children.

Record Store Day, a national celebration of independent record stores throughout the United States, musicians and bands will release special limited edition records for each store to sell.

For more information, contact Jason Goucher or Samantha Robinson, at 588-7725 or [email protected].

