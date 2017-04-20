WISCASSET — “How to Cope After Death of Child in Sudden Accident” will be the subject of a talk set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Wiscasset Library, 21 High St.

A phone call from a highway patrol dispatcher is a call no parent ever wants to receive. It could mean a son or daughter has been injured or killed in an accident.

Morgan Hasbrouck Perdue one hour before her fatal accident. Contributed photo

Michelle Peele, former resident of Wiscasset and now living in Alna, received that very call about her daughter, Morgan Hasbrouck Perdue. Peele finds herself on a grief journey she knows will last a lifetime.

Peele will talk candidly about her journey. She will describe the details of the accident that took her daughter’s life, while explaining how she worked her way back to the land of the living.

Peele will speak, answer questions and reach out to people who may be suffering or are walking in a fog of grief. She will talk about her book “Glimpses of God.” An added benefit will be an open discussion of organ donation and its importance. April is Organ Donor Awareness Month and falls into this narrative well.

This talk is sponsored by The Friends of the Wiscasset Library.

For more information, email Wendy Ross at [email protected].

