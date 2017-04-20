AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

8:37 a.m., officers recovered property on Union Street.

11:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on State Street.

12:30 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Medical Center Parkway.

2:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:27 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

3:13 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Riverside Drive and Longwood Avenue.

3:19 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Cony Street.

4:44 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

5:06 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Cony Circle.

5:29 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bennett Street.

6:55 p.m., theft was reported on Townsend Road.

7:29 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:43 p.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Debra’s Place.

12:57 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

FARMINGDALE

Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

11:19 p.m., an open door was reported at the middle school on Cobbosee Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 3 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:12 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 10:22 a.m., there was a traffic accident on U.S. Route 202.

1:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Bean Road.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Bowdoin Street.

1:40 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on Main Street.

3:07 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Central Street.

8:55 p.m., intoxication was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 11:27 a.m., Walter Wilhelm, 61, was arrested on two outstanding warrants on Hospital Street.

