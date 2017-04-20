LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Supreme Court has denied another stay request from a condemned killer facing execution Thursday night.

Justices on Thursday denied the request to halt the planned execution of Ledell Lee. Lee and Stacey Johnson had been scheduled to die Thursday night, but the state canceled plans to execute Johnson in the face of legal challenges. Lee has at least one stay request pending in a federal appeals court.

Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Arkansas on Tuesday for a hearing on his planned execution. Lee and Stacey Johnson were set for execution Thursday night. Lee was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing Debra Reese with a tire iron in February 1993 in Jacksonville.

The ruling was the third stay request for Lee denied by the Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before the end of April, when its supply of another lethal injection drug expires. The first three executions were canceled because of court decisions. Legal rulings have put at least one other in doubt.

