PITTSFIELD — Joseph Danna had three hits, three stolen bases and scored three runs to lead the Mount View baseball team past Maine Central Institute 7-4 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Thursday afternoon.

Colby Furrow had two hits for Mount View (1-1), including a double. Kevin Richards picked up the complete game victory for the Mustangs, striking out nine.

Pedro Matos had two hits for MCI (0-2), including a double.

RICHMOND 8, NYA 2: Zach Small struck out seven in five innings of work, leading the Bobcats in North Yarmouth.

Richmond (2-0) scored five times in the first three innings. Brendan Emmons fanned four in two innings of relief work.

Haven Cutko doubled in the loss for NYA (0-1).

