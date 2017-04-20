AUGUSTA — An operating model carousel, created by two Portland area schools, Lyseth Elementary and Portland Arts and Technology High School, is on display through Saturday at the Maine State Museum.

The model carousel, which measures 36 inches in diameter, combines the artistic creativity of Lyseth Elementary fourth-graders and the structural know-how of PATHS woodworking students, according to a news release from the museum.

The whimsical and attractive result is a functional and rotating model carousel, featuring papier mache creations of animals found in Maine.

“The project, funded by a grant from the Portland Education Foundation, got started with the carousel’s basic construction in the woodworking class at PATHS. All Lyseth fourth-grade students, as part of their research on Maine’s animals, then created an armature and the colorful animals during their art class,” said Jill Irving, woodworking instructor at PATHS, in the release.

“The project was a learning process for everyone involved. The woodworking students worked very hard on problem-solving, design and final construction. All students benefited from the opportunity to collaborate with many new people and were exposed to new techniques, career opportunities, and the feeling of success in completing a large-scale project that others admire.”

The carousel will be working and on display during regular museum hours through Saturday. For more information, visit www.mainestatemuseum.org.

