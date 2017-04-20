IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 3:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported to the Police Department.

11:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morrison Avenue.

3:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gold Street.

6:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on Baker Street.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:07 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3 p.m., a scam was reported on Western Avenue.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lincoln Street.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., wires were reported down on Perkins Street.

3:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Old Point Avenue.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Waterville Road.

3:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., fraud was reported to the Police Department.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Side Trail.

8:47 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest after a shooting on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Smith Street.

5:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Milburn Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:45 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:41 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

9:47 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Water Street.

10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eustis Parkway.

1:32 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Redington Street.

2:37 p.m., an assault was reported in The Concourse.

3:44 p.m., a fight call was taken on Winter Street.

4:24 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

7:18 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.

8:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

10:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

11:36 p.m., an assault was reported at Mainely Brews.

Thursday at 12:41 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Poolers Park Way.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., Brian D. Miller, 37, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., Jason K. Ouellette, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:47 p.m., Jeremy A. Clement, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of burglary and elevated aggravated assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., David J. Smith, 48, of Unity, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

11:11 a.m., Michael Warren Gatcomb, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:08 p.m., Robert Francis McGonagle, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

9:54 p.m., Amanda Leigh Foster, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., Joshua Johnson, 29, of Brighton Plantation, was summoned on charges of theft and violating a condition of release.

4:38 p.m., Andrew Stewart, 30, of Palmyra, was summoned on charges of theft and violating a condition of release.

