IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 3:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., theft was reported to the Police Department.
11:18 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Morrison Avenue.
3:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gold Street.
6:13 p.m., a burglary was reported on Baker Street.
IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:07 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3 p.m., a scam was reported on Western Avenue.
5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lincoln Street.
Thursday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holley Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., wires were reported down on Perkins Street.
3:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Old Point Avenue.
10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Waterville Road.
3:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., fraud was reported to the Police Department.
7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Side Trail.
8:47 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest after a shooting on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ox Bow Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., theft was reported on Smith Street.
5:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Milburn Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
8:45 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:41 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.
9:47 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Water Street.
10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.
12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eustis Parkway.
1:32 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Redington Street.
2:37 p.m., an assault was reported in The Concourse.
3:44 p.m., a fight call was taken on Winter Street.
4:24 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.
7:18 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.
8:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
10:38 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
11:36 p.m., an assault was reported at Mainely Brews.
Thursday at 12:41 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Poolers Park Way.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., Brian D. Miller, 37, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., Jason K. Ouellette, 40, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:47 p.m., Jeremy A. Clement, 36, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of burglary and elevated aggravated assault.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:57 a.m., David J. Smith, 48, of Unity, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
11:11 a.m., Michael Warren Gatcomb, 33, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
2:08 p.m., Robert Francis McGonagle, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
9:54 p.m., Amanda Leigh Foster, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:41 a.m., Joshua Johnson, 29, of Brighton Plantation, was summoned on charges of theft and violating a condition of release.
4:38 p.m., Andrew Stewart, 30, of Palmyra, was summoned on charges of theft and violating a condition of release.
