A passerby pulled a driver from a car that burst into flames Wednesday night on Route 1 in Brunswick.

Brunswick police and the fire/rescue departments responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 8:50 p.m. on Route 1 southbound. When officers arrived, they found a 2008 Hyundai off the road and in flames.

The driver had been pulled from the vehicle by a passerby and was later taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, police said. Police did not release the name of the driver or passerby.

In a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page Thursday morning, two firefighters can be seen spraying water on a car engulfed in flames near a wooded area.

Share