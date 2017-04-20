SKOWHEGAN — Spectrum Generations Somerset Community Center is accepting unopened dog and cat food and treats for its Animeals Program at the center, 30 Leavitt St.

The program supplies pet food for the pets of homebound seniors.

Donations for the program also can be mailed to Spectrum Generations Somerset Community Center, 30 Leavitt St., Skowhegan, ME 04976. Be sure to note the donation is for the Animeals Program.

For more information, call 474-8552.

