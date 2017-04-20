An abundance of area high school athletic events were postponed Friday with rain in the forecast.

Here is a list of postponements with makeup dates, if applicable.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Cony at Mt. Ararat, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Erskine at Morse, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Dirigo at Winthrop, TBA

Lisbon at Oak Hill, TBA

Monmouth at Mountain Valley, TBA

Nokomis at Winslow, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Waterville at Maranacook, TBA

Telstar at Hall-Dale, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Temple at Searsport, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Cony at Mt. Ararat, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Erskine at Morse, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Dirigo at Winthrop, TBA

Lisbon at Oak Hill, TBA

Monmouth at Mountain. Valley, TBA

Mt. Abram at Madison, April 29, time TBA

Waterville at Maranacook, TBA

Nokomis at Winslow, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Telstar at Hall-Dale, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Temple at Searsport, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

