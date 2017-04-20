An abundance of area high school athletic events were postponed Friday with rain in the forecast.
Here is a list of postponements with makeup dates, if applicable.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Cony at Mt. Ararat, Saturday at 3 p.m.
Erskine at Morse, Saturday at 4 p.m.
Dirigo at Winthrop, TBA
Lisbon at Oak Hill, TBA
Monmouth at Mountain Valley, TBA
Nokomis at Winslow, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Waterville at Maranacook, TBA
Telstar at Hall-Dale, Saturday at 4 p.m.
Temple at Searsport, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Cony at Mt. Ararat, Saturday at 3 p.m.
Erskine at Morse, Saturday at 4 p.m.
Dirigo at Winthrop, TBA
Lisbon at Oak Hill, TBA
Monmouth at Mountain. Valley, TBA
Mt. Abram at Madison, April 29, time TBA
Waterville at Maranacook, TBA
Nokomis at Winslow, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Telstar at Hall-Dale, Saturday at 4 p.m.
Temple at Searsport, Monday at 4:30 p.m.
