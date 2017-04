SKOWHEGAN — The Skowpendous Family Event set for 5-7:30 p.m. today has been moved to the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive. The weather forcast is the reason festivities were moved.

For more information, call Andrea Pasco, development director of Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, at 859-1630 or visit www.kvcap.org.

