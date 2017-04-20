Auditions for Theater at Monmouth’s fall production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” by Rick Elice, from the book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at TAM’s Rehearsal Studio at 775 Main St., Monmouth.

Interested non-equity performers are invited to schedule an audition for the production, which will be directed by producing artistic director Dawn McAndrews.

The four-week contract begins Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 24. Potential acting interns and community members are encouraged to audition. There are no roles for children in this production.

About the Play: Haven’t you always wondered: Where are Peter’s parents? How did Hook lose his hand? What makes the crocodile tick? This swashbuckling prequel to Peter Pan chronicles the adventures of Molly, a girl charged to protect a cargo of stardust, and an orphan named Peter who eventually becomes “The Boy Who Never Grew Up.”

“Peter and the Starcatcher” previews Thursday, Sept. 14, and opens Friday, Sept. 15.

Additional performances dates and times are Sept. 16, 17, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 1 p.m.

The production will be performed at historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth. All rehearsals are held in Monmouth. Accompaniment will be provided by the talents of the acting company.

To schedule an audition, call 933-9999 or email [email protected].

Please prepare a song in the character of the show (to be sung acapella) and a monologue from the original Peter Pan. Callback sides will be provided.

For more information, visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

