FARMINGTON — The UMF Collegium, a collection of instrumental ensembles, under the direction of conductor Eric Thomas, will present a program, featuring performances by the orchestra and band, at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.

The orchestra will perform Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March of the Marionette,” a piece known for its use as the theme music to the television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and “Che farò senza Euridice?” from Orpheus and Eurydice, by Christoph Willibald Gluck, arranged by Michel Rondeau and featuring UMF alumna Debbra Parent (’16) singing soprano solo.

The band will perform “Satiric Dances” by Norman Dello Joio, “Danzón No. 2” by Arturo Márquez and “Doctor Who: Through Time and Space” by Murray Gold, arranged by Robert Buckley.

Admission will cost $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children and UMF students with student I.D.

For more information, email Matthew Houston at [email protected].

