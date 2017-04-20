FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will present its annual student-directed and produced One Act Play Festival at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23, at the UMF Alumni Theater.

A creative student collaboration is directed and produced by the Theater 377 class. These student directors are aided by student volunteers both on stage and off.

Festival lineup: “Impromptu” by Tad Mosel; “Home Free!” by Lanford Wilson; intermission with concessions provided by Student Theatre UMF; “The Boundary” by Tom Stoppard and Clive Exton; “Greetings from the Moon”

written and directed by Zack Peercy.

These productions are sponsored by Theatre UMF, the on campus student theater organization and the UMF Department of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Admission will cost $5 for adults, $3 for seniors or students with I.D. The box office will open one hour before the performance.

For more information, call 778-7081 or email [email protected].

Share