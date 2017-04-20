EMBDEN — A woodshed was a total loss after catching fire from furnace ashes Wednesday, fire officials believe.

The shed at 820 Embden Pond Road was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, according to Anson Fire Chief Daryel Partridge.

It’s believed that ashes emptied out of the furnace caught fire on the grass near the shed, and then the fire ignited the wood, Partridge said.

The building, owned by Gary Dawes, was far away from the house on the property, so nothing else was damaged but the shed and the furnace.

No one was hurt during the fire. The shed was insured.

The Anson Fire Department was assisted by the Madison and Starks fire departments.

