Waterville Department of Public Works recently announced the residential Yard Waste Drop-Off site will open for the season on Monday, April 24, at 6 Wentworth Court.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility also will be open from 7 a.m. to noon two Saturdays, May 6 and June 3. Brush and tree limbs will be accepted until June 23.

A container for compostable yard waste, such as grass clippings, plantings, leaves, etc. will be available for residents throughout the summer months.

For more information, call 680-4744.

