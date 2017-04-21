AUGUSTA — Le Club Calumet has named Augusta attorney and public recreation advocate Michael Seitzinger as the club’s 2017 Outstanding Citizen.

Seitzinger, an attorney with Augusta law firm Kozak and Gayer, is a member of the board of directors and a former president of the Kennebec Valley YMCA, president of the Friends of the Kennebec River Rail Trail, a Kennebec Land Trust board member, founder and former president of Augusta Trails, a member of the Campaign Planning Committee of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Gardiner, and a former member of the board of directors of the Friends of Lithgow Library, Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Governing Board of Capital Riverfront Improvement District, Augusta Development Corp. and the Augusta Charter Commission.

Seitzinger was instrumental in the creation of the city-owned Bond Brook Recreation Area, which includes recreational trails. He has been active in promoting other recreational trails in the area, and was the primary fundraiser for the Kennebec Land Trust’s three-year capital campaign, which raised money to buy Howard Hill in Augusta.

“Mike Seitzinger is the most passionate person we know when it comes to improving the city of Augusta,” Gary and Carolyn Burns wrote of him in their nomination of him for the award. “He works tirelessly to ensure that projects critical to Augusta and the Franco-American community get done. His volunteer efforts are just plain exceptional. Most importantly, every project he has been involved with has had success; and in most cases, the success has come with seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

Seitzinger will be the 41st recipient of the award, which was established in 1965 by Le Club Calumet to honor someone who is not Franco-American who has made significant contributions to the betterment of the entire community.

He will be honored at a May 6 award ceremony at the club. Tickets can be obtained by calling Norman Veilleux at 441-1062 by April 26.

