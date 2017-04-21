Augusta police are asking the public to help locate a man who disappeared from his Water Street apartment in early March. The man, 54-year-old Scott Milliken, was last seen leaving his apartment on March 2.

Police announced that Milliken was missing on March 13, and at the time, they said his cellphone and other personal items that people typically carry on them were left behind at his residence. They also said he missed a planned meeting with a friend on March 2.

After that first announcement, police received information about Milliken’s whereabouts that was investigated, but they still have not found him and are hoping the public might provide new information, according to a news release on Friday.

Police are looking for “anything that may lead to where he is,” Detective Tori Tracy said Friday. “At this time, what we have is basically that he left his apartment and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.”

If anyone has information on Milliken’s whereabouts, police asked they call Tracy at 626-2370, ext. 3437.

