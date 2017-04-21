SEARCH, Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope, a program of Catholic Charities recently announced in a news relase it is expanding throughout the state. The program was started more than 40 years ago in Androscoggin County and now reaches Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Franklin and Kennebec counties.

The mission of the program is to enable seniors to remain independent in their home and help create a long-term support system to meet their needs. The organization does this by providing each elderly person requesting assistance with a volunteer who offers services such as telephone reassurance, companionship, socialization opportunities and transportation for their errands, doctor appointments and grocery shopping.

For more information on volunteering or if you know someone in need of services, contact the Kennebec County office at 530-0137 or [email protected]; Androscoggin County office at 784-0157; Franklin County office at 200-0844; Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties at 837-8810.

For more information, visit www.ccmaine.org/SEARCH.

