AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

7:15 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Swan Street.

7:36 a.m., simple assault was reported on Leighton Road.

7:53 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:16 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Mayfair Street.

9:46 a.m., a dog bite was reported on Woodard Road.

9:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

11:56 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

12:46 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Mission Avenue.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Street.

1:23 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

1:32 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Arsenal Street.

1:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:46 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.

2:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

2:46 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Davenport Street.

2:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stone Street.

3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Parkview Terrace.

3:43 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:21 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

5:13 p.m., a 19-year-old Union man was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking (less than $500) and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor, after shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:47 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Blair Road.

6:40 p.m., a 26-year-old Farmingdale man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension on State Street.

7:23 p.m., fraud was reported on Flagg Street.

7:38 p.m., misuse of the 911 system was reported on Edison Drive.

7:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Chapel Street.

9:00 p.m., prostitution was reported on Bangor Street.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

11:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

Friday at 1:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

GARDINER

Thursday at 7:37 p.m., a possible drug overdose was reported on School Street.

Friday at 1:36 a.m., a suspicious car was reported on North Street.

MANCHESTER

Friday at 2:06 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Wilson Pond Road.

MOUNT VERNON

Thursday at 4:30 p.m., an earlier assault was reported by a caller on Wings Mills Road.

READFIELD

Friday at 1:31 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Plains Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 1:40 a.m., Beau Dean Cornish, 37, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with operating while license was suspended or revoked and operating under the influence (alcohol), after a traffic complaint was made on North Belfast Avenue.

