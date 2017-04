Local lawmakers delivered Easter gift baskets to Waterville’s Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter last week.

The baskets, which were assembled by Rep. Catherine Nadeau, D-Winslow, were to be given to children staying at the shelter on Sunday morning in observance of the Easter holiday.

Contributed photo Three local lawmakers helped deliver Easter gift baskets Friday to the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter in Waterville. From left are Rep. Thomas Longstaff, D-Waterville, Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, and Rep. Catherine Nadeau, D-Winslow.

Nadeau was accompanied by Rep. Thomas Longstaff, D-Waterville, and Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville.

