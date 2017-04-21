IN ATHENS, Thursday at 6:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fox Hill Road

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 11:13 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., a complaint was taken from Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Spring Street.

6:16 p.m., a caller from Bellsqueeze Road reported someone had run away.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., an animal complaint was received from someone on Oakland Road.

10:45 a.m., a burglary was reported on Montcalm Street.

3 p.m., a caller from Western Avenue reported a scam.

Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported to the Police Department.

10:52 a.m., a complaint was received from Klearview Manor on Skowhegan Road.

12:35 p.m., a caller from Lawrence Avenue reported a scam.

3:29 p.m., a caller from North Street filed a complaint, the nature of which was not listed.

10:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Ridge Road.

Friday at 1:09 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Savage Street and summoned two 17-year-olds, charging one with being a minor transporting liquor and possession of marijuana; and the other, with being a minor consuming liquor and possession of marijuana.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 7:46 a.m., police made an arrest on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 7:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

9:42 p.m., a warning was issued following a report of a violation of bail or of a protection order.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:17 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Mercer Road.

Friday at 12:04 a.m., a warning was issued after a report of suspicious activity on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Jessica Lane.

Friday at 1:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Deer Run.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:05 a.m.,police were called to assist another agency on School Street.

8:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Manson Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

9:50 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Grover Street.

10:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Research Drive.

3:31 p.m., a report of a burglary was taken from West Shore Road.

4:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commerce Drive.

5:33 p.m., a complaint was taken from East Leavitt Street.

6:01 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

6:06 p.m., a report of vandalism was investigated on Lawton Street.

6:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Jewett Street.

6:20 p.m., a complaint about threatening was investigated on West Front Street.

6:54 p.m., police made an arrest on Water Street.

Friday at 12:03 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sherwood Court.

12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

8:56 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., a theft was reported at Goodwill Industries, on The Concourse.

3:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Burleigh Street.

4:55 p.m., a theft was reported on King Street.

9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Thursday at 6:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:35 a.m., sex offenses were reported to the Police Department.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 2:12 p.m., Mindy L. Costigan, 27, of Cottage Street, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:14 a.m., Zachary Ryan Haines, 25, of New Portland, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.

3:27 p.m., Alyssa Rutherford, 18, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:38 p.m., James Leroy Mayo, 45, of Bangor, was arrested on a probation violation.

9:55 p.m., Nicholas R. Leibowitz, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant on an affidavit charging aggravated assault.

Friday at 8:25 a.m., Brian D. Bussey, 38, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of assault.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:56 p.m., Morgan M. Berard, 20, of Fairfield, was summoned and charged with possession of marijuana.

Also at 11:56 p.m., Ashley Foster, 19, of Oakland, was summoned and charged with sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:51 p.m., Lisa L. Quinn, 35, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

8:11 p.m., Tanika Hodges, 20, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with criminal mischief.

9:29 p.m., Destiny Bailey, 19, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with criminal mischief and violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:20 a.m., Michael Grover Bragg, 28, of Winslow, was summoned and charged with attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked.

