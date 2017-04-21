This weekend will feature a much cooler regime as compared to the near record highs of last Sunday.

After some rain showers Friday, a drying trend will carry into the weekend. Rainfall won’t be very heavy, yet should provide enough to notice a further greening of the landscape. The cooler weather this week is great for trees, shrubs, and bulbs in flower. These early blooms don’t do well in the heat and last a lot longer in cool weather such as this.

A low-pressure system will cross the waters well south of New England this weekend. Because this storm is moving so far to the south it won’t have any impact here in Maine. This makes Sunday the best day of the weekend with a blend of clouds and sunshine and more pleasant temperatures for enjoying outdoor activities.

If you are celebrating Earth Day Saturday…

There are a lot of activities to celebrate Earth Day this year. Parades, plantings, and clean-ups can all count on great weather. Temperatures won’t be very warm, so a jacket is definitely going to be needed. Look for a lot of clouds and even an early shower, but the day overall will be dry.

If you’re hitting the roads this weekend…

Expect dry roads in southern Maine, but if you are headed into northern Maine, there will be snow and rain showers on Saturday.

If you’re heading to the Portland Jetport…

We are getting into the time of year when thunderstorms, not snowstorms, slow down air travel. This weekend, flights heading through the Tennessee Valley area and Mid-Atlantic could see some weather delays, but nothing major.

If you’re going skiing…

There are still a few ski areas open if you really want to hit the slopes. The final areas open are usually Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine and Jay Peak and Killington in Vermont.

If you’re playing any field games or golf…

Wet fields will be possible Saturday after the damp weather Friday. The grass will be drying out during the day. Sunday features some morning dew, but not much wetness otherwise underfoot.

If you’re going hiking or running…

The farther north you go this weekend the poorer the weather. There will even be some snow Saturday morning in the highest and most northern spots in Maine. Remember there is still snow in the mountains on many of the higher trails. Dress appropriately.

If you’re gardening …

There’s plenty of time left to put down spring products on your lawn and in your garden. It’s also a great time to plant. I might overseed my lawn this weekend. Also, put out some of the colder weather crops if you haven’t already.

I will be updating the forecast on Twitter @growingwisdom throughout the weekend.

Share