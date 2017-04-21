The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is sponsoring The Theater at Monmouth in a presentation of “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” for grades pre-K through 8 on Friday, May 5, at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School. A world-premiere adaptation of a Japanese folk-tale, the production can deepen the understanding and appreciation of classic literature for learners of all ages.

In addition to the performance, the theater company will provide four theater workshops to different age groups throughout the day. The visit was organized by kindergarten teacher Michelle Laliberte in conjunction with the School Program Committee of the friends.

For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected].

