GARDINER – In just about every sense, this custom midcentury modern home occupies a very high place.

Perched atop a gently sloping hillside on a beautiful four-acre lot that was once an orchard, the property faces due east through a wall of windows, and enjoys wonderful all-day light, not to mention far and fascinating views – the fireworks in both Thomaston and Waterville have been seen from here.

Spacious at 2,350 square feet, the home offers four bedrooms (it’s ideal for a family, and Gardiner Area High is across the street) and has floor-plan flexibility (10 rooms total). The lower level includes not only a daylight office/study with handsome built-ins (the window’s diamond pattern was applied to discourage a turkey enamored with his reflection) but also a multipurpose bonus room (for crafting, recreation, etc.) large enough to be divided in two.

Built in 1968, the single-owner home has distinctive architectural character both of its period, and classic. Among a wealth of cool features are a parquet floor in the bright, oak-cabinetry kitchen; oversized windows that not only usher in generous sunlight that also provide delightful pastoral views over the grounds; and a fourth bedroom, with two walls of built-ins plus a desk, that was originally a hatch-access-only loft, but now has a cast-iron ship’s ladder to a private door.

The ladder ascends from a big living room that has a soaring cathedral ceiling and exposed beams, a brick wood-burning fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves built into a corner. Dining room and living room are unified through a wide opening; the former, through full-view doors, opens out to the deck, and a sloping back yard that is alive with birds, and is timeless New England, with its rail fence, rustic arbor, granite outcroppings and venerable apple trees.

The laundry room is off the well-appointed master suite’s full bath; another full bath serves the two front bedrooms. The direct-entry garage is heated.

The home at 87 West Hill Road, Gardiner, is listed for sale at $297,500 by Bill Sprague of Sprague & Curtis Real Estate in Augusta. Taxes are $ $3,655 (2016-17). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Bill at 623-1123, 458-0555 or at

[email protected].

