A man who allegedly stole a bicycle was subdued by police while joggers and walkers on the Back Cove Trail in Portland looked on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Kevin Cashman identified the suspect as Paul Grandmaison, 38, of Portland. Grandmaison was arrested on charges of violating his probation, failure to submit to arrest, and possession of stolen property.

Cashman said Grandmaison stole a bicycle on Forest Avenue around 2:30 p.m., then used it to escape from police before ditching the bike and joining dozens of people who were exercising on one of the city’s most heavily used recreational trails.

“He tried to mix in with crowd, but we had an excellent witness description of him,” Cashman said.

