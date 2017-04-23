Franklin Memorial adds cardiology nurse practitioner to staff

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital has announced the addition of Amelia Allen FNP, as a provider of cardiology specialty services. Allen, who is affiliated with Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology, will provide patient care Monday through Thursday.

Allen works jointly with cardiologists Dr. Lesley West, Dr. Heinrich Grube, Dr. David Frost and Dr. Laura Sullivan, caring for patients with heart conditions and performing exercise stress tests to monitor heart functioning.

Allen received her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. Prior to that she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Allen is based on the second floor outpatient specialty area at Franklin Memorial Hospital. A referral is needed for appointments.

Allen grew up in New Vineyard and now resides in New Sharon with her husband, Ryan Hutchinson, and their four children.

Tilton named to Make-A-Wish Maine board

DETROIT — Dan Tilton of Skowhegan Savings Bank was recently named to the Make-A-Wish Maine board of directors, according to a news release from the organization.

Tilton is senior vice president of sales and customer relations at the bank. His Make-A-Wish experience began as a Wish Dad. “I can tell you I don’t believe any other event in my son’s life will impact him as positively as his Wish did and he’s only 4. The path in our backyard allows him to ‘zoom’ his wheelchair from our house to the barn every day. This independence has brought so much joy into his life,” Tilton said in the release.

As a volunteer Wish Granter, Tilton has seen that his family’s experience is not unique. He sees Make-A-Wish provide hope, strength and joy to families in Maine by granting a wish every five days on average. He also serves his community through the Maine Central Institute board, where his children have all gone or will attend and serves on the Maine Wood, Products Association board, an industry he has 13 years experience in.

He lives with his wife and eight children in Detroit.

CMP donates award-winning book to schools and libraries

AUGUSTA — Central Maine Power Company, a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc., has put an award-winning children’s book in hundreds of public libraries and Maine schools for the 17th consecutive year, according to a news release from the company. Copies of “Finding Winnie” were donated to more than 600 public, private and parochial schools and public libraries in the company’s service territory. The Association of Library Service to Children designated “Finding Winnie,” written by Lindsay Mattick and illustrated by Sophie Blackall, winner of the Caldecott Medal in 2016.

CMP’s donation comes as part of the utility’s charitable giving to community initiatives that help Maine families and communities engage children in the lifelong rewards of reading, learning and educational success.

The book donation is among several community-service initiatives at CMP designed to raise children’s aspirations and help to prepare them to lead full, productive lives. The company also has provided scholarships to students enrolled in engineering and technology programs at the University of Maine and Kennebec Valley Community College.

Skowhegan marks small business week May 6

Skowhegan merchants are celebrating small business week, the opening day of the summer Skowhegan Farmers’ Market, and the return of spring with a block party Saturday, May 6.

Stop by participating businesses for discounts, door prizes, sidewalk sales, free food and more.

At noon, The Noble Pine will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and hold open house.

Other participating businesses will include The Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste with any size coffee for $1, all flowers 10 percent off and a $20 gift card for the 50th customer.

Businesses that would like to do something special for the block party can email [email protected]. They will then be added to the list of participating businesses.

Check out the Facebook event for more information and regular updates.

Farmington native lands engineering job in Hallowell

Brian Hand, a senior at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, has been hired as a substation design engineer by RLC Engineering in Hallowell. Hand is a resident of Farmington.

KOA Journey invites campers to help kids with cancer

The Augusta/Gardiner KOA Journey campground, 30 Mallard Drive in Richmond, will offer a Saturday of camping for $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.

The Care Camps Big Weekend will be held Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Campers who stay as paying guests Friday, May 12, will receive a night of camping on Saturday, May 13, for $10. Proceeds from Saturday will benefit KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.

For more information, visit www.KOA.com.

Panera bread franchisees donate $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS — PR Management Corporation, a franchisee of Panera bread, presented $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank as part of its Feeding America initiative. The money raised through this initiative will help provide hunger relief to people throughout the state of Maine. PR Management Corp. will donate a total of $275,000 to different food banks of Feeding America not only in Maine, but in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well.

The bakery-cafes of Maine operated by PR Management Corp., including those of South Portland, Augusta, Westbrook, Biddeford, Auburn and Topsham, collected funds from customers through in-store canisters. Panera Bread then matched a percentage of all funds donated by its customers, bringing the total donation for the Good Shepherd Food Bank to $25,000.

Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber offers discount to join

The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber is offering a spring discount to businesses who join the Chamber during the Business After Hours Social at the Big White Barn from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Friday, April 28.

Businesses will receive $20 off their annual membership fee. This is a great opportunity to join the Chamber, which includes businesses from Winthrop, Wayne, Monmouth, Readfield, Manchester, Fayette and Leeds.

Chamber members are invited to take the 4:15 yoga class before the social, which will be free. The Big White Barn is located at 169 South Road, Readfield.

For more information on the Chamber, call 377-8020 or email [email protected] For more info on the Big White Barn, call 320-8322 or email [email protected] or www.justbeproject.com.

