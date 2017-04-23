AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed April 13-19, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Vadim P. Albert, 21, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Oct. 28, 2016, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen L. Arsenault, 45, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 29, 2016, in Hallowell; $500 fine.

Joseph Baldinelli, 35, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle March 3, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Dean R. Barber Jr., 24 of Milton, New Hampshire, criminal mischief April 16, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine, $53.44 restitution.

Dyan Belomizi, 36, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked March 10, 2017, in Oakland; dismissed.

Patricia B. Bolduc, 55, of Wales, operating under the influence Sept. 28, 2016, in Winthrop, $650 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Kim Bolduc-Bartlett, 53, of South China, passing stopped school bus March 17, 2017, in Oakland; $250 fine.

Nolan G. Brann, 28, of Augusta, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Nov. 2, 2016, in Winthrop; $150 fine.

Joshua D. Berard, 36, of Fairfield, operating under the influence March 1, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Sulaika Berrios-Santana, 30, of Waterville, operating vehicle without a license Feb. 20, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Nathaniel A. Brewer, 19, of Harpswell, failure to register vehicle Dec. 15, 2016, in Windsor; $100 fine.

Jeffrey Charette, 48, of Winslow, violating condition of release May 19, 2016; 24-hour jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, same date and place, dismissed.

Todd R. Collins, 30, of Chelsea, violating condition of release April 16, 2017, in West Gardiner; 10-day jail sentence. Use of drug paraphernalia, same date and place, $350 fine.

Eric Clark Cooper, 30, of Randolph, violating condition of release Jan. 2, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Kathleen J. Corcoran, 61, of Athens, failure to register vehicle Feb. 28, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Kimberly L. Cornforth, 35, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 27, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Ryan E. Cote, 35, of Chelsea, operating after habitual offender revocation Aug. 24, 2015, in Chelsea; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Dylan M. Dehetre, 24, of Farmingdale, unlawful sexual contact Aug. 1, 2013, in Litchfield; dismissed.

Justin Foster, 29, of Vassalboro, domestic violence assault Sept. 30, 2016, in Clinton; two-year jail sentence, all but 95 days suspended, two years’ probation.

Samuel B. Friedman, 20, of Abington, Massachusetts, minor consuming liquor Oct. 28, 2016, in Waterville; $200 fine. Minor consuming liquor Jan. 24, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Jared Fuller, 32, of Waterville, allowing dog to be at large Feb. 21, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Lori Lynn Gage, 51, of Pittsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 28, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Sean P. Gamache, 31, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle Feb. 28, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Stephen J. Gentili, 52, of Rome, criminal mischief Oct. 9, 2016, in Rome; 14-day jail sentence. Domestic violence criminal threatening, same date and place, dismissed.

Joseph M. Grant, 31, of Manchester, driving to endanger Sept. 12, 2015 in Manchester; $750 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and place, dismissed.

Joshua Graves, 38, of Augusta, theft by deception Feb. 19, 2017, in Gardiner; five-day jail sentence.

Ernest L. Green, 39, of Waterville, operating vehicle without a license Feb. 24, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Christopher B. Hipp, 30, of South China; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 2, 2016, in China; $2,000 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, same date and place, dismissed.

Kathryn Hopkins, 26, of Belmont, operating under the influence Nov. 15, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michelle Lee Hutchins, 38, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked March 10, 2017, in Oakland; $250 fine.

Brian Jennes-Libby, 30, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 12, 2017, in Waterville, $400 fine all suspended, 48-hour jail sentence; criminal mischief, July 2, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sonya M. Jordan, 38, of Clinton, attaching false plates Feb. 20, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Shawn Joslyn, 40, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Sept. 28, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Dustin W. Lee, 24, of China, possession of marijuana up to 1 1/4 oz Sept. 30, 2016, in China; dismissed.

Tori M. Luce, 27, of New Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 2, 2015, in Clinton; $500 fine.

Jeramy J. Mayo, 36, of South China, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 18, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Kathleen S. McClelland, 61, of Casco, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 11, 2015, in Augusta; dismissed.

Colton C. Michel, 19, of Rolling Hills Estates, California, minor consuming liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Brian D. Miller, 37 of Fairfield, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 4, 2016, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year probation on each, two $400 fines, one suspended.

Corey M. Moorehead, 21, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 21, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and place; dismissed.

Tyler Moulton, 35, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Sept. 11, 2016, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Anthony B. Perkins, 30, of Waterville, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop April 14, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Gage M. Perry, 22, of Winslow, violating condition of release Nov. 10, 2016, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Myphu J. Phair, 39, of Winthrop, refusing to sign criminal summons Dec. 19, 2016, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jacob Pike, 26, of South China, operating vehicle without a license April 9, 2016, in China; $100 fine.

Richard Reed, 51, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Feb. 27, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Christopher J. Reynolds, 31, of Winthrop, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 27, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Zachary D. Ricker, 21, of Skowhegan, assault Dec. 2, 2016, in Waterville; $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release. Criminal threatening, same date and place, dismissed.

Tasha M. Ritter, 30, of Benton, operating under the influence Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Neil A. Robert, 42, of Benton, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 6, 2016, in Winslow; dismissed.

Angela D. Roy, 43, of Canaan, attaching false plates Feb. 28, 2017, in Oakland; $100 fine.

Adam Singleton, 30, of Waterville, operating under the influence, July 6, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release, same date and place, dismissed.

Christine L. Thayer, 29, of Hallowell, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 16, 2017, in West Gardiner; $400 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release, same date and place, 10-day jail sentence. Use of drug paraphernalia, same date and place, dismissed.

Eric W. Thibodeau, 34, of Augusta, criminal trespass April 15, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault, same date and place, dismissed.

Karl E. Toppi, 40, of Malden, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Nov. 12, 2016, in Augusta; $600 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Shannon M. Truman, 38, of Chelsea, operating under the influence March 11, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Joel Everette Williams Jr., 18, of Sidney, failing to make oral or written accident report Feb. 22, 2017, in Vassalboro; $200 fine. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and place, dismissed.

Ashley D. Wilson, 33, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle March 4, 2017, of Waterville; $100 fine.

Dominique Destiny Wadleigh, 21, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass Nov. 5, 2016, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence on each.

