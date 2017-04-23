AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Murray Street.

10:04 a.m., a 30-year-old Mount Vernon man was issued a summons on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, after an overdose rescue was performed on Mud Mill Road.

11:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blair Road.

2:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:16 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

5:42 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Washington Street.

5:53 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

6:15 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Street.

6:33 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:24 p.m., a 29-year-old Vienna man was issued a summons on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3 West and Interstate 95.

10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:08 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cushnoc Drive.

11:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Sunday at 4:29 a.m., a 19-year-old South China man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic stop was performed on Route 3 West and River Road West.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 2:59 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

WINTHROP

Friday at 1:10 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 1:24 a.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

8:06 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Maranacook Road.

12:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Gayton Lane.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 11:54 p.m., Joseph Keith Riel, 27, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant, after disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

